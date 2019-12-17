Choosing Between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares are up more than 49.08% this year and recently increased 5.11% or $2.68 to settle at $55.13. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT), on the other hand, is down -23.11% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.47 and has returned -2.82% during the past week.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, FTFT is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, FTFT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BHVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.35. Comparatively, FTFT’s free cash flow per share was -0.24.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BHVN has a current ratio of 9.00 compared to 0.20 for FTFT. This means that BHVN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BHVN trades at a P/B of 24.20, compared to a P/S of 308.53 for FTFT. BHVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BHVN is currently priced at a -27.77% to its one-year price target of 76.33. Comparatively, FTFT is -88.25% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that FTFT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BHVN has a short ratio of 10.46 compared to a short interest of 0.55 for FTFT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTFT.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FTFT higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. FTFT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTFT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.