Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) vs. Farfetch Limited (FTCH): Which is the Better Investment?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares are up more than 130.21% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.01 to settle at $4.42. Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), on the other hand, is down -45.06% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $9.73 and has returned 2.31% during the past week.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has an EBITDA margin of 14.51%. This suggests that CPRX underlying business is more profitable CPRX’s ROI is -69.50% while FTCH has a ROI of -15.50%. The interpretation is that FTCH’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, FTCH’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRX’s free cash flow was 3.09% while FTCH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CPRX has a current ratio of 5.00 compared to 1.60 for FTCH. This means that CPRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.07 for FTCH. FTCH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPRX trades at a forward P/E of 9.13, a P/B of 5.82, and a P/S of 6.11, compared to a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 3.32 for FTCH. CPRX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CPRX is currently priced at a -50.89% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, FTCH is -43.56% relative to its price target of 17.24. This suggests that CPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CPRX has a short ratio of 4.00 compared to a short interest of 6.98 for FTCH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CPRX.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) beats Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPRX is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CPRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CPRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.