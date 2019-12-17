Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) vs. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) shares are down more than -24.23% this year and recently decreased -1.55% or -$0.32 to settle at $20.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), on the other hand, is up 58.83% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $69.06 and has returned 4.59% during the past week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CDNS is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDNS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.02% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.27. Comparatively, CDNS’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, CGC’s free cash flow was -0.22% while CDNS converted 5.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDNS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CGC trades at a P/B of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 29.56, a P/B of 12.74, and a P/S of 8.27 for CDNS. CGC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CGC has a short ratio of 6.47 compared to a short interest of 3.29 for CDNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDNS.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) beats Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CDNS has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CGC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CDNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.