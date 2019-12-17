Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) and Diageo plc (DEO) Go Head-to-head

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), on the other hand, is up 17.00% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $165.91 and has returned 2.55% during the past week.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BIOC to grow earnings at a 40.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DEO is expected to grow at a 6.50% annual rate. All else equal, BIOC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 35.82% for Diageo plc (DEO). BIOC’s ROI is -527.40% while DEO has a ROI of 15.60%. The interpretation is that DEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than BIOC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BIOC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, DEO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIOC’s free cash flow was -0.18% while DEO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BIOC has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.30 for DEO. This means that BIOC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIOC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 1.50 for DEO. DEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIOC trades at a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 2.83, compared to a forward P/E of 21.44, a P/B of 9.02, and a P/S of 5.86 for DEO. BIOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BIOC is currently priced at a -91.33% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, DEO is -8.47% relative to its price target of 181.27. This suggests that BIOC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BIOC has a beta of 1.67 and DEO’s beta is 0.44. DEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BIOC has a short ratio of 1.53 compared to a short interest of 1.45 for DEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DEO.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) beats Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DEO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BIOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.