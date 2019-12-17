Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) vs. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Comparing the Home Furnishing Stores Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are up more than 34.05% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.15 to settle at $15.18. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), on the other hand, is up 23.81% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $134.50 and has returned -1.02% during the past week.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) are the two most active stocks in the Home Furnishing Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BBBY to grow earnings at a -4.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCI is expected to grow at a 21.00% annual rate. All else equal, CCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 36.49% for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI). BBBY’s ROI is -1.70% while CCI has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that CCI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BBBY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BBBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, CCI’s free cash flow per share was -0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBBY’s free cash flow was 0.75% while CCI converted -6.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BBBY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BBBY has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.70 for CCI. This means that BBBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 1.58 for CCI. CCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBBY trades at a forward P/E of 7.83, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 55.49, a P/B of 4.94, and a P/S of 9.59 for CCI. BBBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BBBY is currently priced at a 12.11% to its one-year price target of 13.54. Comparatively, CCI is -5.33% relative to its price target of 142.07. This suggests that CCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BBBY has a beta of 1.31 and CCI’s beta is 0.25. CCI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BBBY has a short ratio of 7.45 compared to a short interest of 2.77 for CCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCI.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) beats Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCI has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, BBBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CCI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CCI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.