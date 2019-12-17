Ball Corporation (BLL) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP): Breaking Down the Packaging & Containers Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares are up more than 39.13% this year and recently increased 0.99% or $0.63 to settle at $63.97. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP), on the other hand, is up 22.99% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $35.74 and has returned -2.22% during the past week.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) and Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BLL to grow earnings at a 15.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HPP is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, BLL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.38% for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP). BLL’s ROI is 7.90% while HPP has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that BLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than HPP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BLL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, HPP’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLL’s free cash flow was 1.69% while HPP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BLL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.08 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HPP. BLL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BLL trades at a forward P/E of 21.44, a P/B of 6.30, and a P/S of 1.81, compared to a forward P/E of 66.31, a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 6.95 for HPP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BLL is currently priced at a -16.65% to its one-year price target of 76.75. Comparatively, HPP is -10.49% relative to its price target of 39.93. This suggests that BLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BLL has a beta of 0.68 and HPP’s beta is 0.65. HPP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BLL has a short ratio of 3.15 compared to a short interest of 1.53 for HPP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPP.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) beats Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BLL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BLL is more undervalued relative to its price target.