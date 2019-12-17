Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) vs. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Comparing the Specialty Chemicals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares are up more than 29.63% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.12 to settle at $30.36. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), on the other hand, is up 36.23% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $121.22 and has returned -1.29% during the past week.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AXTA to grow earnings at a 8.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEAM is expected to grow at a 19.80% annual rate. All else equal, TEAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has an EBITDA margin of 19.3%. This suggests that AXTA underlying business is more profitable AXTA’s ROI is 7.20% while TEAM has a ROI of -6.70%. The interpretation is that AXTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEAM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AXTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, TEAM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXTA’s free cash flow was 4.15% while TEAM converted 2.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AXTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AXTA has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 0.90 for TEAM. This means that AXTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.97 versus a D/E of 1.24 for TEAM. AXTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXTA trades at a forward P/E of 15.61, a P/B of 5.52, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 92.46, a P/B of 42.38, and a P/S of 21.97 for TEAM. AXTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AXTA is currently priced at a -8.47% to its one-year price target of 33.17. Comparatively, TEAM is -19.4% relative to its price target of 150.40. This suggests that TEAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AXTA has a beta of 1.44 and TEAM’s beta is 1.28. TEAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AXTA has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 4.59 for TEAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXTA.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) beats Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXTA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AXTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AXTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.