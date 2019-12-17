AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) vs. GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY): Which is the Better Investment?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares are down more than -55.63% this year and recently increased 5.34% or $0.04 to settle at $0.71. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), on the other hand, is down -23.93% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.28 and has returned 2.97% during the past week.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, GSKY is expected to grow at a 13.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSKY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) has an EBITDA margin of 125.95%. This suggests that AVEO underlying business is more profitable AVEO’s ROI is 313.00% while GSKY has a ROI of 35.70%. The interpretation is that AVEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSKY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AVEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, GSKY’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVEO’s free cash flow was 0.36% while GSKY converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AVEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.96 versus a D/E of 18.00 for GSKY. GSKY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AVEO trades at a P/B of 5.92, and a P/S of 4.04, compared to a forward P/E of 11.63, a P/B of 20.80, and a P/S of 2.52 for GSKY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AVEO is currently priced at a -63.02% to its one-year price target of 1.92. Comparatively, GSKY is -5.58% relative to its price target of 7.71. This suggests that AVEO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AVEO has a short ratio of 8.35 compared to a short interest of 34.27 for GSKY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVEO.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) beats GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVEO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AVEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AVEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.