Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) vs. Stryker Corporation (SYK): Which is the Better Investment?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares are up more than 15.94% this year and recently increased 1.90% or $0.86 to settle at $46.18. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), on the other hand, is up 30.30% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $204.25 and has returned 1.92% during the past week.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ATH to grow earnings at a 12.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SYK is expected to grow at a 10.31% annual rate. All else equal, ATH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.49% for Stryker Corporation (SYK). ATH’s ROI is 13.10% while SYK has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that ATH’s business generates a higher return on investment than SYK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ATH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.08. Comparatively, SYK’s free cash flow per share was +0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATH’s free cash flow was 5.87% while SYK converted 1.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ATH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.68 for SYK. SYK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ATH trades at a forward P/E of 6.16, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 22.62, a P/B of 6.21, and a P/S of 5.17 for SYK. ATH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ATH is currently priced at a -15.48% to its one-year price target of 54.64. Comparatively, SYK is -12.44% relative to its price target of 233.26. This suggests that ATH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ATH has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 2.83 for SYK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYK.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) beats Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ATH is more undervalued relative to its price target.