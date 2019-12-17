Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) vs. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): Breaking Down the REIT – Residential Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) shares are up more than 17.42% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.22 to settle at $51.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), on the other hand, is up 37.01% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $164.05 and has returned 3.44% during the past week.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AIV to grow earnings at a 7.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SWK is expected to grow at a 7.14% annual rate. All else equal, SWK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.06% for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). AIV’s ROI is 4.00% while SWK has a ROI of 8.80%. The interpretation is that SWK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, SWK’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIV’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SWK converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AIV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.60 for SWK. SWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIV trades at a forward P/E of 202.24, a P/B of 4.47, and a P/S of 8.32, compared to a forward P/E of 18.22, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 1.77 for SWK. AIV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AIV is currently priced at a -8.74% to its one-year price target of 56.29. Comparatively, SWK is -4.66% relative to its price target of 172.07. This suggests that AIV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AIV has a beta of 0.50 and SWK’s beta is 1.41. AIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AIV has a short ratio of 2.20 compared to a short interest of 3.55 for SWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIV.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) beats Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SWK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,