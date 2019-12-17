Analytical Comparison: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) vs. At Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. have decreased by more than -23.98% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.17% or $0.04 and now trades at $1.30. The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), has jumped by 2.65% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $70.00 and have been able to report a change of 0.49% over the past one week.

The stock of Denbury Resources Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that DNR will grow it’s earning at a 32.60% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to XOM which will have a positive growth at a 2.73% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of DNR implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DNR has an EBITDA margin of 55.36%, this implies that the underlying business of DNR is more profitable. The ROI of DNR is 9.50% while that of XOM is 4.80%. These figures suggest that DNR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of XOM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DNR’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.3, while that of XOM is negative -0.32.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for DNR is 0.70 and that of XOM is 0.80. This implies that it is easier for DNR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than XOM. The debt ratio of DNR is 1.86 compared to 0.25 for XOM. DNR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than XOM.

DNR currently trades at a forward P/E of 4.22, a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 0.48 while XOM trades at a forward P/E of 18.52, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 1.15. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DNR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DNR is currently at a -1.52% to its one-year price target of 1.32. Looking at its rival pricing, XOM is at a -10.67% relative to its price target of 78.36.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DNR is given a 3.00 while 2.80 placed for XOM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DNR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DNR is 6.48 while that of XOM is just 3.34. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for XOM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation defeats that of Denbury Resources Inc. when the two are compared, with XOM taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. XOM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, XOM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for XOM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.