Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) vs. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA): Which is the Better Investment?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares are down more than -1.76% this year and recently decreased -1.04% or -$0.1 to settle at $9.47. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), on the other hand, is up 27.69% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $11.62 and has returned -2.68% during the past week.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MDRX to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MWA is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, MWA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16% for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA). MDRX’s ROI is 2.80% while MWA has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that MWA’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MDRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, MWA’s free cash flow per share was +0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDRX’s free cash flow was 2.13% while MWA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MDRX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.20 for MWA. This means that MWA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.76 for MWA. MWA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDRX trades at a forward P/E of 12.38, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 16.74, a P/B of 3.10, and a P/S of 1.93 for MWA. MDRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MDRX is currently priced at a -22.76% to its one-year price target of 12.26. Comparatively, MWA is -2.43% relative to its price target of 11.91. This suggests that MDRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MDRX has a beta of 1.43 and MWA’s beta is 1.01. MWA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MDRX has a short ratio of 12.80 compared to a short interest of 2.70 for MWA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MWA.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MWA has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MDRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MWA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.