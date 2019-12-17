Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) vs. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares are up more than 14.39% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.95 to settle at $111.37. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is up 60.42% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $272.61 and has returned 0.20% during the past week.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ALXN to grow earnings at a 16.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPGI is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, ALXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 50.32% for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). ALXN’s ROI is 0.40% while SPGI has a ROI of 52.00%. The interpretation is that SPGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALXN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ALXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.48. Comparatively, SPGI’s free cash flow per share was +2.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALXN’s free cash flow was 13.28% while SPGI converted 9.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ALXN has a current ratio of 4.00 compared to 1.10 for SPGI. This means that ALXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ALXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 10.59 for SPGI. SPGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ALXN trades at a forward P/E of 9.90, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 5.30, compared to a forward P/E of 26.19, a P/B of 193.34, and a P/S of 10.21 for SPGI. ALXN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ALXN is currently priced at a -25.48% to its one-year price target of 149.45. Comparatively, SPGI is -4.01% relative to its price target of 284.00. This suggests that ALXN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ALXN has a beta of 1.67 and SPGI’s beta is 1.05. SPGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ALXN has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 2.71 for SPGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALXN.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) beats S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALXN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALXN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ALXN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ALXN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.