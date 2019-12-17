Alcoa Corporation (AA) and EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) Go Head-to-head

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares are down more than -21.07% this year and recently increased 1.40% or $0.29 to settle at $20.98. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), on the other hand, is up 5.11% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $25.93 and has returned -5.23% during the past week.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, EVOP is expected to grow at a 15.94% annual rate. All else equal, EVOP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Alcoa Corporation (AA) has an EBITDA margin of 9.32%. This suggests that AA underlying business is more profitable AA’s ROI is 14.20% while EVOP has a ROI of -5.90%. The interpretation is that AA’s business generates a higher return on investment than EVOP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, EVOP’s free cash flow per share was +2.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, AA’s free cash flow was 0.03% while EVOP converted 0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.10 for EVOP. This means that AA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AA trades at a forward P/E of 23.76, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a forward P/E of 36.11, and a P/S of 4.04 for EVOP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AA is currently priced at a -16.35% to its one-year price target of 25.08. Comparatively, EVOP is -11.2% relative to its price target of 29.20. This suggests that AA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AA has a short ratio of 2.21 compared to a short interest of 6.11 for EVOP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AA.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) beats EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.