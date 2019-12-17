A Side-by-side Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), on the other hand, is down -11.58% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.00 and has returned 20.26% during the past week.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ASMB is expected to grow at a 17.00% annual rate. All else equal, ASMB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TTNP’s ROI is -74.50% while ASMB has a ROI of -44.50%. The interpretation is that ASMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTNP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TTNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, ASMB’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTNP’s free cash flow was -0.19% while ASMB converted -0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ASMB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TTNP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 7.70 for ASMB. This means that ASMB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TTNP trades at a P/S of 2.66, compared to a P/B of 3.31, and a P/S of 38.79 for ASMB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TTNP is currently priced at a -97.7% to its one-year price target of 6.97. Comparatively, ASMB is -50% relative to its price target of 40.00. This suggests that TTNP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TTNP has a beta of 1.09 and ASMB’s beta is 1.55. TTNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TTNP has a short ratio of 0.40 compared to a short interest of 3.32 for ASMB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTNP.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) beats Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ASMB has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.