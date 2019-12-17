A Side-by-side Analysis of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares are down more than -15.48% this year and recently increased 3.65% or $0.05 to settle at $1.42. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), on the other hand, is down -60.56% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.13 and has returned -16.06% during the past week.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TTI to grow earnings at a 29.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.85%. This suggests that TTI underlying business is more profitable TTI’s ROI is 2.10% while PHIO has a ROI of -54.10%. The interpretation is that TTI’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHIO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, PHIO’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTI’s free cash flow was 0% while PHIO converted -2.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TTI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 4.60 for PHIO. This means that PHIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PHIO. TTI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TTI trades at a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 261.56 for PHIO. TTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TTI is currently priced at a -55.49% to its one-year price target of 3.19. Comparatively, PHIO is -93.5% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that PHIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TTI has a beta of 1.74 and PHIO’s beta is 1.47. PHIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TTI has a short ratio of 4.65 compared to a short interest of 0.46 for PHIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) beats TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHIO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. PHIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PHIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.