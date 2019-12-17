A Side-by-side Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares are down more than -49.43% this year and recently increased 2.74% or $0.37 to settle at $13.85. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL), on the other hand, is down -36.60% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.97 and has returned 30.10% during the past week.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TEN to grow earnings at a 4.42% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has an EBITDA margin of 5.27%. This suggests that TEN underlying business is more profitable TEN’s ROI is 3.70% while CCCL has a ROI of -151.80%. The interpretation is that TEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCCL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, CCCL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CCCL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TEN has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.70 for CCCL. This means that CCCL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.39 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CCCL. TEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEN trades at a forward P/E of 3.59, a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.10 for CCCL. TEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TEN is currently priced at a -7.67% to its one-year price target of 15.00.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TEN has a beta of 2.37 and CCCL’s beta is 0.70. CCCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TEN has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 0.67 for CCCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCCL.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) beats Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CCCL is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CCCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, CCCL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.