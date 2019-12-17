A Side-by-side Analysis of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) and Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares are up more than 58.57% this year and recently increased 7.26% or $1.59 to settle at $23.50. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), on the other hand, is up 63.59% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $31.36 and has returned -9.63% during the past week.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RCKT to grow earnings at a 10.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZUMZ is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, ZUMZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 10.6% for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RCKT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, ZUMZ’s free cash flow per share was +0.17.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RCKT has a current ratio of 11.10 compared to 2.20 for ZUMZ. This means that RCKT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RCKT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZUMZ. RCKT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RCKT trades at a P/B of 5.11, compared to a forward P/E of 12.26, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 0.84 for ZUMZ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RCKT is currently priced at a -34.98% to its one-year price target of 36.14. Comparatively, ZUMZ is -8.22% relative to its price target of 34.17. This suggests that RCKT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. RCKT has a beta of 2.81 and ZUMZ’s beta is 1.46. ZUMZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RCKT has a short ratio of 23.13 compared to a short interest of 4.18 for ZUMZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZUMZ.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ZUMZ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, ZUMZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.