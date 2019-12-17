A Side-by-side Analysis of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) and Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares are down more than -37.50% this year and recently increased 5.93% or $0.61 to settle at $10.90. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), on the other hand, is down -69.75% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $1.21 and has returned 4.31% during the past week.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DTIL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.39. Comparatively, OTLK’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, DTIL’s free cash flow was -0.18% while OTLK converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DTIL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DTIL has a current ratio of 9.30 compared to 0.80 for OTLK. This means that DTIL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DTIL trades at a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 25.39, compared to a P/S of 10.04 for OTLK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DTIL is currently priced at a -52.96% to its one-year price target of 23.17. Comparatively, OTLK is -85.33% relative to its price target of 8.25. This suggests that OTLK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DTIL has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 3.94 for OTLK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTIL.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) beats Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OTLK has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OTLK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, OTLK is more undervalued relative to its price target.