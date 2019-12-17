A Side-by-side Analysis of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Progyny, Inc. (PGNY)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares are up more than 22.50% this year and recently increased 3.38% or $0.08 to settle at $2.45. Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), on the other hand, is up 56.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $24.91 and has returned -10.43% during the past week.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) has an EBITDA margin of 10.61%. This suggests that MGI underlying business is more profitable MGI’s ROI is 0.90% while PGNY has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that PGNY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, PGNY’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGI’s free cash flow was -0.69% while PGNY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MGI trades at a P/S of 0.11, compared to a forward P/E of 80.35, and a P/S of 10.46 for PGNY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MGI is currently priced at a -26.43% to its one-year price target of 3.33. Comparatively, PGNY is -18.33% relative to its price target of 30.50. This suggests that MGI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MGI has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 0.82 for PGNY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGNY.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) beats MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PGNY is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PGNY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.