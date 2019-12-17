A Side-by-side Analysis of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) and TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) shares are up more than 6.10% this year and recently increased 4.39% or $0.21 to settle at $4.87. TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), on the other hand, is down -20.51% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.48 and has returned -10.42% during the past week.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, TIVO is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, TIVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MOBL’s ROI is -81.70% while TIVO has a ROI of -12.50%. The interpretation is that TIVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than MOBL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MOBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, TIVO’s free cash flow per share was +0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOBL’s free cash flow was -0% while TIVO converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TIVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MOBL has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.10 for TIVO. This means that MOBL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MOBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.70 for TIVO. TIVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MOBL trades at a forward P/E of 243.50, a P/B of 13.53, and a P/S of 2.60, compared to a forward P/E of 7.75, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 1.55 for TIVO. MOBL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MOBL is currently priced at a -31.41% to its one-year price target of 7.10. Comparatively, TIVO is -59.19% relative to its price target of 18.33. This suggests that TIVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MOBL has a beta of 1.54 and TIVO’s beta is 0.14. TIVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MOBL has a short ratio of 2.04 compared to a short interest of 10.16 for TIVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOBL.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) beats MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TIVO higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TIVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TIVO is more undervalued relative to its price target.