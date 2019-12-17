A Side-by-side Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and KB Home (KBH)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares are up more than 23.46% this year and recently increased 0.60% or $1.35 to settle at $225.99. KB Home (NYSE:KBH), on the other hand, is up 82.15% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $34.79 and has returned -0.14% during the past week.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IAC to grow earnings at a 37.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KBH is expected to grow at a 7.60% annual rate. All else equal, IAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.77% for KB Home (KBH). IAC’s ROI is 13.20% while KBH has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that IAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than KBH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. IAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.42. Comparatively, KBH’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, IAC’s free cash flow was 6.79% while KBH converted 0.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.82 for KBH. IAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IAC trades at a forward P/E of 43.48, a P/B of 6.58, and a P/S of 4.00, compared to a forward P/E of 10.25, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 0.70 for KBH. IAC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. IAC is currently priced at a -18.61% to its one-year price target of 277.68. Comparatively, KBH is -5.97% relative to its price target of 37.00. This suggests that IAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IAC has a beta of 0.88 and KBH’s beta is 1.24. IAC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. IAC has a short ratio of 5.49 compared to a short interest of 1.37 for KBH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBH.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) beats KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IAC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. IAC is more undervalued relative to its price target.