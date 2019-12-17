A Side-by-side Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and FinVolution Group (FINV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shares are down more than -64.75% this year and recently decreased -2.55% or -$0.08 to settle at $3.06. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), on the other hand, is down -35.56% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.32 and has returned -0.85% during the past week.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SUPV to grow earnings at a -7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FINV is expected to grow at a 0.34% annual rate. All else equal, FINV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. SUPV’s ROI is 20.40% while FINV has a ROI of 28.50%. The interpretation is that FINV’s business generates a higher return on investment than SUPV’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SUPV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.72. Comparatively, FINV’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SUPV’s free cash flow was -63.7% while FINV converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FINV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SUPV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FINV. SUPV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SUPV trades at a forward P/E of 3.60, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a forward P/E of 2.25, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.90 for FINV. SUPV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SUPV is currently priced at a -58.59% to its one-year price target of 7.39. Comparatively, FINV is -92.14% relative to its price target of 29.50. This suggests that FINV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SUPV has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 1.62 for FINV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FINV.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) beats Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FINV higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FINV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FINV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FINV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.