A Side-by-side Analysis of Genpact Limited (G) and PTC Inc. (PTC)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares are up more than 54.32% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.18 to settle at $41.65. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), on the other hand, is down -10.28% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $74.38 and has returned -2.25% during the past week.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect G to grow earnings at a 12.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PTC is expected to grow at a 31.62% annual rate. All else equal, PTC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Genpact Limited (G) has an EBITDA margin of 13.81%. This suggests that G underlying business is more profitable G’s ROI is 10.10% while PTC has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that G’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. G’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.92. Comparatively, PTC’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, G’s free cash flow was 5.82% while PTC converted 3.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, G is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. G has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.20 for PTC. This means that G can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. G’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 0.56 for PTC. G is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

G trades at a forward P/E of 18.30, a P/B of 4.95, and a P/S of 2.30, compared to a forward P/E of 25.27, a P/B of 7.30, and a P/S of 6.73 for PTC. G is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. G is currently priced at a -9.98% to its one-year price target of 46.27. Comparatively, PTC is -15.26% relative to its price target of 87.77. This suggests that PTC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. G has a beta of 0.79 and PTC’s beta is 1.15. G’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. G has a short ratio of 1.09 compared to a short interest of 3.70 for PTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for G.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) beats PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. G is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, G is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, G has better sentiment signals based on short interest.