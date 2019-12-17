A Side-by-side Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Grifols, S.A. (GRFS)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares are down more than -25.63% this year and recently decreased -1.66% or -$0.12 to settle at $6.80. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), on the other hand, is up 24.89% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $22.93 and has returned 1.33% during the past week.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, GRFS is expected to grow at a 11.30% annual rate. All else equal, GRFS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DVAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, GRFS’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVAX’s free cash flow was -0.41% while GRFS converted 2.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GRFS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DVAX trades at a P/B of 13.09, and a P/S of 17.95, compared to a forward P/E of 17.78, a P/B of 6.45, for GRFS. DVAX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DVAX is currently priced at a -51.43% to its one-year price target of 14.00. Comparatively, GRFS is 2.46% relative to its price target of 22.38. This suggests that DVAX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DVAX has a short ratio of 12.27 compared to a short interest of 1.48 for GRFS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRFS.

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GRFS higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GRFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, GRFS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.