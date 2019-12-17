A Side-by-side Analysis of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) and Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are up more than 83.73% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.08 to settle at $73.64. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM), on the other hand, is up 82.02% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $22.57 and has returned -1.40% during the past week.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DOCU to grow earnings at a 58.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.38% for Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM). DOCU’s ROI is -40.30% while SUM has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that SUM’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOCU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DOCU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, SUM’s free cash flow per share was +0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOCU’s free cash flow was -0% while SUM converted 5.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DOCU has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.30 for SUM. This means that SUM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DOCU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 1.37 for SUM. SUM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DOCU trades at a forward P/E of 177.87, a P/B of 23.08, and a P/S of 14.35, compared to a forward P/E of 23.86, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 1.18 for SUM. DOCU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DOCU is currently priced at a -11.44% to its one-year price target of 83.15. Comparatively, SUM is -11.49% relative to its price target of 25.50. This suggests that SUM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DOCU has a short ratio of 4.66 compared to a short interest of 10.03 for SUM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOCU.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) beats DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SUM is more undervalued relative to its price target.