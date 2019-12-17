A Side-by-side Analysis of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are up more than 0.16% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $4.57 to settle at $301.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), on the other hand, is up 21.54% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $141.67 and has returned -1.43% during the past week.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BIIB to grow earnings at a 5.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UHS is expected to grow at a 6.97% annual rate. All else equal, UHS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.55% for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). BIIB’s ROI is 23.60% while UHS has a ROI of 9.90%. The interpretation is that BIIB’s business generates a higher return on investment than UHS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BIIB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.71. Comparatively, UHS’s free cash flow per share was +2.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIIB’s free cash flow was 11.68% while UHS converted 2.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIIB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BIIB has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.20 for UHS. This means that BIIB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIIB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.73 for UHS. UHS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIIB trades at a forward P/E of 9.16, a P/B of 3.96, and a P/S of 3.78, compared to a forward P/E of 13.16, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 1.12 for UHS. BIIB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BIIB is currently priced at a 0.03% to its one-year price target of 301.32. Comparatively, UHS is -9.87% relative to its price target of 157.18. This suggests that UHS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BIIB has a beta of 1.10 and UHS’s beta is 1.06. UHS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BIIB has a short ratio of 1.87 compared to a short interest of 3.84 for UHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIIB.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) beats Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIIB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BIIB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.