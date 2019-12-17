A Side-by-side Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares are up more than 5.29% this year and recently increased 2.01% or $0.11 to settle at $5.57. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG), on the other hand, is up 19.88% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $1.99 and has returned 11.17% during the past week.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BBVA to grow earnings at a 7.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.06% for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG). BBVA’s ROI is 10.20% while OSG has a ROI of -2.40%. The interpretation is that BBVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BBVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.40. Comparatively, OSG’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBVA’s free cash flow was -80.76% while OSG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBVA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.38 versus a D/E of 1.22 for OSG. BBVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BBVA trades at a forward P/E of 7.13, a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.51 for OSG. BBVA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBVA is currently priced at a -26.52% to its one-year price target of 7.58. Comparatively, OSG is -84.69% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that OSG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BBVA has a beta of 1.05 and OSG’s beta is 1.06. BBVA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BBVA has a short ratio of 1.29 compared to a short interest of 2.30 for OSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBVA.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OSG is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OSG is more undervalued relative to its price target.