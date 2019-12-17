A Head to Head Comparison of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and At GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)

The shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. have increased by more than 33.81% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.88% or $0.38 and now trades at $20.58. The shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH), has jumped by 12.73% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $109.79 and have been able to report a change of 14.25% over the past one week.

The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. and GW Pharmaceuticals plc were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. KMI has an EBITDA margin of 18.48%, this implies that the underlying business of GWPH is more profitable. The ROI of KMI is 4.10% while that of GWPH is -10.40%. These figures suggest that KMI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GWPH.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, KMI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of GWPH is negative -0.19.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for KMI is 0.30 and that of GWPH is 7.30. This implies that it is easier for KMI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GWPH. The debt ratio of KMI is 1.09 compared to 0.01 for GWPH. KMI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GWPH.

KMI currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.69, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 3.41 while GWPH trades at a P/B of 4.73, and a P/S of 16.11. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, KMI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KMI is currently at a -6.45% to its one-year price target of 22.00. Looking at its rival pricing, GWPH is at a -46.94% relative to its price target of 206.93.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KMI is given a 2.30 while 1.70 placed for GWPH. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for KMI stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KMI is 2.93 while that of GWPH is just 6.82. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for KMI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc defeats that of Kinder Morgan, Inc. when the two are compared, with GWPH taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. GWPH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GWPH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GWPH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.