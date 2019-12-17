A Head to Head Comparison of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and At Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)

The shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. have decreased by more than -55.91% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.52% or -$0.03 and now trades at $0.56. The shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), has slumped by -36.90% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $40.23 and have been able to report a change of -0.37% over the past one week.

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of APVO is -104.00% while that of TRHC is -25.00%. These figures suggest that TRHC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of APVO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, APVO’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for APVO is 1.00 and that of TRHC is 2.20. This implies that it is easier for APVO to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TRHC. The debt ratio of APVO is 1.00 compared to 1.21 for TRHC. TRHC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than APVO.

APVO currently trades at a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 0.89 while TRHC trades at a forward P/E of 42.89, a P/B of 4.51, and a P/S of 3.32. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, APVO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of APVO is currently at a -90.92% to its one-year price target of 6.17. Looking at its rival pricing, TRHC is at a -45.39% relative to its price target of 73.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), APVO is given a 1.70 while 1.70 placed for TRHC. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for APVO is 5.41 while that of TRHC is just 24.76. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for APVO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. defeats that of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. when the two are compared, with APVO taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. APVO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, APVO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for APVO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.