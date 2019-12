2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

The shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. have decreased by more than -1.20% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 6.48% or $5.78 and now trades at $94.99. The shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), has jumped by 31.93% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $59.50 and have been able to report a change of -2.27% over the past one week.

The stock of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LOPE has an EBITDA margin of 43.61%, this implies that the underlying business of LOPE is more profitable. The ROI of LOPE is 15.70% while that of IART is 4.20%. These figures suggest that LOPE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of IART.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LOPE’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of IART is negative -0.99.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LOPE is 1.90 and that of IART is 2.90. This implies that it is easier for LOPE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than IART. The debt ratio of LOPE is 0.19 compared to 1.03 for IART. IART can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LOPE.

LOPE currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.31, a P/B of 3.29, and a P/S of 6.23 while IART trades at a forward P/E of 19.75, a P/B of 3.68, and a P/S of 3.41. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LOPE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LOPE is currently at a -20.62% to its one-year price target of 119.67. Looking at its rival pricing, IART is at a -10.3% relative to its price target of 66.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LOPE is given a 1.30 while 2.30 placed for IART. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for IART stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LOPE is 3.19 while that of IART is just 3.48. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LOPE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation defeats that of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. when the two are compared, with IART taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. IART happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, IART is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for IART is better on when it is viewed on short interest.